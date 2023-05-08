A TSA K-9 handler has been removed from handling duties after a traveller caught him aggressively handling the dog, a report said. The viral video shows the TSA employee jerking and pulling the K-9 in the McNamara terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The dog that was being jerked around was used for explosive detection. The TSA has also issued a statement regarding the incident. The authority has called the behaviour unacceptable. Dog Thrashed in Gurugram: Domestic Help Caught on Camera Mercilessly Beating and Slamming Pet on Lift's Floor, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

TSA Dog Handler Pulls, Drags K-9:

UPDATE 🚨 TSA dog handler removed after video shows him pulling, dragging K-9 pic.twitter.com/Nf1UE0jtjT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 8, 2023

TSA Statement:

Yesterday’s statement regarding the incident with a TSA explosive detection canine handler at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW). ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nBZu82ZQQX — TSA (@TSA) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)