A heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media shows a 100-meter hurdler winning gold by somersaulting through the finish line during a race in the United States. The alleged incident occurred after the hurdler fell at the Oregon state track and field championships in Eugene, US. It is learned that the hurdler, Brooklyn Anderson, a former gymnast, had a strong lead when she clipped her knee during the last hurdle. However, the video shows Anderson thinking quickly as she somersaults through the finish line and manages to beat the competition. It is reported that Brookly finished the race in 14.93 seconds. "I wasn’t sure how far back everyone else was behind me. I just knew I had to keep rolling to keep going, because I wanted to get first," Anderson said. Stunt Goes Wrong! Student Accidentally Kicks Girl While Performing Backflip on Stage During Plantation High School Graduation Ceremony in Florida, Video Goes Viral.

Hurdler Wins Gold by Somersaulting Through the Finish Line in US

NEW: 100-meter hurdler wins gold by somersaulting through the finish line after falling at the Oregon state track and field championships in Eugene. Well deserved. Brooklyn Anderson, a former gymnast, had a strong lead when she clipped her knee on the last hurdle. Thanks to… pic.twitter.com/YxeddAUxM9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)