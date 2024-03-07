Lawmakers in Congress are rallying behind a bipartisan bill that could potentially ban TikTok in the US over national security concerns. The legislation, co-authored by Chairman Mike Gallagher and ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi, aims to force ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese-based owner, to divest the popular social media platform or risk being banned from app stores. The bill, known as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, seeks to identify social media apps controlled by foreign adversaries like China and Russia as national security threats. Reportedly, if deemed a risk, these apps would be banned from online stores unless they sever ties with foreign entities within 180 days. UK Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Participates in Viral TikTok ‘Chroming’ Challenge at Home, Suffers Apparent Cardiac Arrest and Dies.

US to Ban TikTok

