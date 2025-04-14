Elon Musk's X has become the most downloaded app in the News category in Apple's App Store. The X app became number one in both free and grossing categories. Elon Musk's X is considered one of the earliest platforms where the news, in the form of videos or text, is published. Despite previous challenges, the X app has regained its spot and now offers various benefits, such as Grok integration. It is also working on X Money and XChat to reach more users. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Invites Security Researchers Who Can Hack Starlink for Potential Security Issues, Offers Up to USD 25,000.

X Number 1 in News Category Apple's App Store in US

BREAKING: 𝕏 has regained the #1 spot in the News category on the US AppStore, now leading in both free and grossing categories. pic.twitter.com/tQ2XTNsrsv — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)