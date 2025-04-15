Bwisagu, also known as Rongjali Bwisagu, is a vibrant festival celebrated by the Bodos, an indigenous community primarily residing in the northeastern region of India, particularly in the state of Assam. It is one of the most significant cultural events in the Bodo calendar, marking the beginning of the new year according to their traditional lunar calendar. The festival usually falls in the month of April, coinciding with the arrival of spring, and is characterised by a multitude of rituals, cultural performances, and festivities. Bwisagu 2025 date falls on Tuesday, April 15. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Bwisagu 2025 that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

During Bwisagu, the Bodo community engages in various rituals and customs to usher in prosperity, good fortune, and well-being for the upcoming year. One of the key rituals involves the worship of Bathow, the principal deity of the Bodos, with offerings of rice beer, rice cakes, and other traditional delicacies. This ritual is typically conducted by the village head or a designated priest, invoking blessings for a bountiful harvest and overall prosperity. Cultural performances play a central role in the Bwisagu celebrations, with traditional music, dance, and song performances being the highlight of the festival.

Bodo men and women dress in colourful traditional attire adorned with ornate jewellery. They perform rhythmic dances such as Bagurumba and Bardwisikhla to the beat of traditional musical instruments like the Kham, sifung, and serja. These performances not only entertain but also preserve and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Bodo community. As you observe Bwisagu 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Bwisagu is also a time for social gatherings and community bonding, as families and friends come together to exchange greetings, share meals, and participate in various festive activities. The festival fosters a sense of unity and solidarity among the Bodo people, reinforcing their cultural identity and strengthening familial and social ties. Overall, Bwisagu is not just a festival but a symbol of joy, unity, and cultural pride for the Bodo community, reflecting their deep-rooted connection to their traditions and heritage. Wishing everyone a Happy Bwisagu 2025!

