The Red Bull Ring welcomes the racers of various teams for the final race of the Austrian Grand Prix 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the final race but before that, let see what the Qualifying events brought for us. After winning one of the practice games, Lewis Hamilton could not stand first in the Qualifying event. Max Verstappen who won the Styrian GP 2021, continued to dominate in the Qualifying round as well. Lewis Hamilton Promises to ‘Keep Pushing’ Ahead of Austrian GP 2021.

McLaren's Lando Norris stood second. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez stood third in the queue. On number four we had Mercedes' champ Lewis Hamilton. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the British racer had quite a tough outing in the Qualifying round. With Max Verstappen coming first in the Qualifying round, here's a record that the team clinched. This is the first time since 2013 that Team Red Bull had taken three pole positions. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

Austrian Grand Prix 2021 Final Race, Dates, Times of & Main Event

The main race of the Austrian GP will take place at the Red Bull Ring on June 5, 2021. The race will take place at 06.30 pm IST.

Which Channel Will Provide Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2021 Live Telecast of Main Race?

Good news for fans! Austrian Grand Prix telecast will be available in India. The fans can watch the Austrian Grand Prix live in India by tuning into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD.

How can you watch Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2021 Live Streaming Online of Main Race?

The practice session of Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

