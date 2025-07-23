Former Formula One driver Karun Chandhok had a good time at Old Trafford as he attended the IND vs ENG 4th test 2025 on July 23. The 41-year-old, who competed in 11 Formula One Grand Prix throughout his career from 2010 to 2011, was seen wearing an India National Cricket Team jersey and was all smiles as he ventured into the Sky Sports' commentary box where Nasser Hussain, Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting, among others, were present. Karun Chandhok also caught up with Ricky Ponting, sharing a picture with him. "First time at Old Trafford! Cool to pop into the @SkyCricket commentary box," he wrote while sharing pictures from his visit to Old Trafford. Karun Chandhok is also a motorsports commentator. Liam Dawson Takes a Test Wicket After Wait of Eight Years As He Dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Karun Chandhok Attends IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford, Meets Ricky Ponting in Commentary Box

First time at Old Trafford! Cool to pop into the @SkyCricket commentary box pic.twitter.com/8ksdhaRCBT — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)