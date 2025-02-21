Afghanistan national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team Live Score Updates: After two days of action, Group B finally gets underway in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with Afghanistan meeting South Africa on February 21. The AFG vs SA CT match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can check the Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The AFG vs SA CT match will be the sixth time, that these two sides will face each other in a One-Day International (ODI).Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs SA CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

This will also be the first time that the Afghanistan national cricket team and the South Africa national team are playing each other in the Champions Trophy, well this is Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co's debut in the tournament. Overall, in five ODIs, South Africa have come out victorious three times, while Afghanistan have stunned its more experienced counterparts twice.

Afghanistan are running high in confidence winning their last four ODI series, while South Africa are coming off five successive defeats in the format, making this encounter quite interesting. The contest will be about how South African batters play Afghan spinners, and how Afghanistan batsmen deal with Proteas pacers.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Full Squads

Afghanistan Cricket Team: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

South Africa Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch