OUT! Mohammad Nabi comes into the attack and makes a breakthrough for Afghanistan. Tony de Zorzi wanted to pull a short ball, which the opener mistimed and handed a simple catch to Azmatullah for run-a-ball 11. Tony de Zorzi c Azmatullah b Mohammad. Nabi 11(11)
After a subdued start, both South African openers Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton looking to up the ante. The first few overs saw Afghanistan pacers get help from the pitch, but now they have started to give looseners in between overs, which the batters are capitalising.
Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi are out in the middle for South Africa, with Fazalhaq Farooqi starting the proceedings for Afghanistan. Both Rickelton and de Zorzi featured in the Pakistan Tri-Nation ODI Series 2025 and were amongst the runs.
So South Africa have opted to leave out Heinrich Klaasen out of their starting XI, while the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and David Miller are back after missing tri-nation ODI series 2025. Afghanistan, too, have named their strongest XI, which sees Noor Ahmed make a comeback after 2022. South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad
TOSS! South Africa have won the toss, and skipper Temba Bavuma opts to bat first after a bit of confusion. South Africa are better equipped having played in Pakistan earlier this month in tri-nation series.
Welcome to LatestLY's coverage of the AFG vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, which will be the first time, these two teams will clash in CT. Overall, South Africa holds a 3-2 advantage in ODIs against Afghanistan.
This will also be the first time that the Afghanistan national cricket team and the South Africa national team are playing each other in the Champions Trophy, well this is Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co's debut in the tournament. Overall, in five ODIs, South Africa have come out victorious three times, while Afghanistan have stunned its more experienced counterparts twice.
Afghanistan are running high in confidence winning their last four ODI series, while South Africa are coming off five successive defeats in the format, making this encounter quite interesting. The contest will be about how South African batters play Afghan spinners, and how Afghanistan batsmen deal with Proteas pacers.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Full Squads
Afghanistan Cricket Team: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran
South Africa Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch