Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Aus Open Women’s Singles Semi-Final Tennis Match?

Ashleigh Barty. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty will take on Sofia Kenin in the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2020 at the Rod Laver Arena. In this article, we bring you the live streaming details of the exciting semi-final match, but before that let’s have a look at the previous performances of both the player. Both the players have had an exciting time at the Australian Open 2020. Local girl Ashleigh Barty has done quite well in front of the local crowd. The top-seeded player is just one win away from becoming the first Australian player in 40 years to reach the finals of the tournament. Pressure Cranks Up as Barty Reaches First Australian Open Semi-final.

Barty went on to beat Petra Kvitová and become the first player to make way into the semi-finals of the tournament since Wendy Turnbull in 1984. The two players have met each other on five occasions and the head-to-head stats bows in favour of the local girl. Barty has walked away with a win on all five occasions. Whereas, Sofia Kenin went on to beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin Women’s Singles Semi-Final Match at Australian Open 2020

Ashleigh Barty will take on Sofia Kenin on January 30, 2020 (Thursday) in the quarter-finals of Australian Open 2020 women’s singles. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park and begin from 8:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin, Australian Open 2020 Women’s Singles Semi-finals Match Live Telecast

Sony Pictures Networks holds the broadcast rights of Australian Open in India. So, you can watch Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin , Australian Open 2020 women’s semi-final match’s live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3.

Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin, Australian Open 2020 Women’s Singles Semi-Final Match Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Networks has the broadcast rights, the live online streaming of Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin women’s singles semi-final round will be available on its OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website.