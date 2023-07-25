India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday achieved their all-time career-best second spot in the latest BWF Rankings after their title triumph at Korea Open, BWF Super 500 event, last week. The Indian duo registered a come-from-behind win over world no. 1 Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto to clinch the Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title that saw them achieve a career-best ranking with a total of 87,211 points. Japan Open 2023: All Eyes on Struggling PV Sindhu, In-Form Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

The reigning Asian champions started the season as world no. 5. The wins at Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300) and Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000) and Korea Open saw them jump above the Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, who dropped a place to be at No 3.

Satwik and Chirag have been in terrific form lately as they have remained unbeaten in all the seven finals they have played since 2022 (including the Commonwealth Games final). Moreover, they currently boast an incredible 10-match unbeaten streak on the BWF World Tour this season, making them a dominant force in the men's doubles circuit.

In the women's singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu managed to maintain her position on 17th spot despite her early departure from the Korea Open. Meanwhile, HS Prannoy retained his position as India's top-ranked shuttler, currently standing at the 10th spot in the men's singles chart while Lakshya Sen's has dropped one spot to be placed at world number 13. Japan Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth Enters Round of 16, Aakarshi Kashyap Bows Out

On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth, who has been facing challenges with his form, continues to be ranked at the 20th position. Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who made a second-round exit from the Super 500 tournament last week, hold on to their place in the top 20, occupying 19th place in the list.

