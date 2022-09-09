The Road Safety World Series (RSWS) is an International T20 cricket tournament, it features former cricket legends to go head to head once again and raise awareness about road safety. It is organized by the Road Safety World Series to be held annually. The first edition of the series was held in India in 2020/21 and India Legends emerged as the first ever champions of the Road Safety World Series. Meanwhile, you can download the full 2022 Road Safety World RSWS Schedule in PDF format here which contains venue details and match time in IST. Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming Online on Voot: Teams, Squads and Free Telecast Details Of RSWS Season 2 On TV With Match Timings in IST.

The 2022 Road Safety World Series is the second season of the event. It will be held in India for the second time, from September 10 to October 1, 2022, and the matches will be played in Kanpur (Green Park stadium), Indore (Holkar stadium), Dehradun (Rajiv Gandhi International cricket stadium), and Raipur (Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium). Sachin Tendulkar Hits the Nets Ahead of Road Safety World Series 2022 (Watch Video).

Along with the new entry of New Zealand Legends, a total of eight teams will be participating in the second edition of the RSWS. The teams will battle it out over 23 matches including the finals to win the 2022 Road Safety World Series.

2022 Road Safety World Series Schedule

Date Team 1 Team 2 Time (IST) Venue September 10 India Legends South Africa Legends 19:30 Kanpur September 11 Bangladesh Legends West Indies 15:30 Kanpur September 11 Australia Legends Sri Lanka Legends 19:30 Kanpur September 12 New Zealand Legends South Africa Legends 19:30 Kanpur September 13 England Legends Sri Lanka Legends 19:30 Kanpur September 14 India Legends West Indies Legends 19:30 Kanpur September 15 Bangladesh Legends New Zealand Legends 19:30 Kanpur September 17 England Legends West Indies Legends 15:30 Indore September 17 South Africa Legends Sri Lanka Legends 19:30 Indore September 18 Australia Legends Bangladesh Legends 15:30 Indore September 18 India Legends New Zealand Legends 19:30 Indore September 19 England Legends South Africa Legends 19:30 Indore September 21 India Legends Bangladesh Legends 19:30 Dehradun September 22 West Indies Legends New Zealand Legends 19:30 Dehradun September 23 Australia Legends South Africa Legends 19:30 Dehradun September 24 India Legends England Legends 19:30 Dehradun September 25 Sri Lanka Legends New Zealand Legends 15:30 Dehradun September 25 Australia Legends West Indies Legends 19:30 Dehradun September 27 Sri Lanka Legends Bangladesh Legends 15:30 Raipur September 27 England Legends Australia Legends 19:30 Raipur September 28 Semi-Final 1 Semi-Final 1 19:30 Raipur September 29 Semi-Final 2 Semi-Final 2 19:30 Raipur October 1 Final Final 19:30 Raipur

The cricket legends from Australia, India, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies and New Zealand will be seen in action at the 2022 Road Safety World Series. A great opportunity to enjoy the magnificent legends once again and spread awareness about safety on the road.

