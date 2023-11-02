Kolkata, November 2: The Kolkata Police have started an investigation on the basis of a complaint by an individual against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), and BookMyShow for allegedly promoting black marketing of tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Mumbai Police Issues Advisory Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match at Wankhede Stadium, Check Details Here

City police sources said that the matter is being viewed seriously by their investigators in the backdrop of the arrest of one individual red-handed late Tuesday night in Kolkata while trying to sell tickets for the India-South Africa match scheduled on November 5. “As many as 20 tickets of the match were seized from him. He was trying to sell those tickets at an exorbitant price of Rs 11,000 a ticket as against the quoted price of Rs 2,500,” a city police official said.

It is learned that an individual has filed a complaint with Kolkata's Maidan Police Station accusing BCCI, CAB, and BookMyShow of promoting black marketing of tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023. For security reasons, the city police have kept the identity of the complainant secret.

Have a Look At The Press Note Here:

#Breaking: #Kolkata Police registers FIR against BCCI, CAB & Book My Show based on a complaint filed by an individual citing general public are not getting tickets for Nov 5th match between India & South Africa to be held at Eden Gardens. The complainant alleges that certain… pic.twitter.com/wrRQLwFuqH — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) November 1, 2023

