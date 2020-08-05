Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is set to get underway on September 19 and Shreyas Iyer is ready to take the field again. The Delhi Capitals captain recently took to Instagram and shared an old picture with opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Keemo Paul, captioning it: “IPL 2020, we're coming.” Well, the message is crystal clear that the right-handed batsman is raring to take the field again and the opposition teams must be aware. Delhi Capitals fans were nothing but ecstatic when they came across the Iyer’s post as they filled the comment section with praises. Delhi Capitals Post ‘Thoughtful’ Picture of Head Coach Ricky Ponting, Fans Come Up with Intriguing Captions.

Iyer has enjoyed a sensational run in the past year and his record showcases his prowess. In fact, many believe that the Mumbai-born batsman has ended India’s middle-order woes in white-ball cricket. The dasher will have to continue his good run in IPL 2020 in order to guide Delhi to their maiden title. Notably, in the mission, he will be supported by some of the best in the business. 'MS Dhoni and My Wife Pratima Singh Call Me Oldie', Reveals Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma.

With the presence of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, DC already boasted off a powerful batting line-up and the addition of Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer and Alex Carey has strengthened the team even more. In the bowling department, the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra will handle the mantle. Meanwhile, let’s look at Iyer’s latest Instagram post.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram IPL 2020, we're coming 💪 A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on Aug 5, 2020 at 2:12am PDT

Well, DC might have a strong squad on paper. However, they will face a different challenge this time as the tournament will take place in UAE due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. So, it will be interesting to see if Shreyas Iyer and Co will clinch their maiden title or will fall short once again.

