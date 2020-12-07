Ajay Jadeja was bashed on Twitter for taking an apparent dig at Virat Kohli for dropping a catch during India vs Australia 2nd T20I match. Kohli was guilty of dropping Matthew Wade and has been disappointing with his fielding throughout the series. The India captain has been trolled on social media for dropping catches but Jadeja perhaps ‘went a step too far’ and was criticized when he said he was ‘more worried about the baby’ referring to Kohli and Anushka’s pregnancy. Jadeja is part of the commentary team for India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 and had said those words while speaking at the mid-innings show. Kane Williamson Rises to Joint 2nd with Virat Kohli in ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen.

Kohli dropped the catch of Wade in the eighth over of Australia’s innings when Washington Sundar was bowling. Wade, who had smashed 58 from 31 deliveries, played straight to Kohli short cover. But the Indian skipper failed to hold to the catch after two attempts. He, however, ran out Wade in the same instance following a mid-pitch misunderstanding between Wade and Steve Smith. India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Sydney.

Later talking at the mid-inning show at Xtraa Innings, Jadeja took a jibe at Kohli and said: "I am not worried about the Indian team but the baby arriving". He was referring to Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy, with the baby likely to be born in January. Jadeja was asked about the poor fielding by Kohli and the Indian team as two catches were dropped in Australia’s innings.

“Virat Kohli over the years we’ve seen he’s taken some exceptional catches. Today, I think he had time but he was off-balance when he was just about to catch it,” Jadeja went on to add. “And these things happen. When you start dropping them, even these dollies, then, the ball appears like a bomb coming towards you,” he said.

Jadeja’s joke, however, didn’t go down well with the fans and they were quick to point out their annoyance and criticised the former India cricketer for his comment. Jadeja, of course, was joking and meant it to be hilarious but fans made it clear they were disappointed with such comments by ex-international players. Take a look at some comments on Twitter.

Very Distasteful of Ajay Jadeja

Baby jokes are not at all funny. Not at all. Very distasteful of Ajay Jadeja to say that during the Extraaa innings. Compare it to other things which make sense. You are not sitting with your buddies at a Tea stall. You are on national television. #Babyjokes #AUSvsIND #notfunny — Anurag Mallick (@anuragmallick51) December 6, 2020

Bad Comment on Virat Kohli's Baby By Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja just came up with a cheap comment on Kohli and his baby. Should be kicked out of the extraaa innings. — bk. (@NotBobbey) December 6, 2020

Not At All Funny

"I'm more worried for the baby that's arriving" Mr. Ajay Jadeja, was this supposed to be funny? — m (@Manasa2922x) December 6, 2020

Ex-Indian Cricketers Talking Nonsense On Air

"I am not worried about the Indian team but the baby arriving" - Ajay Jadeja Seriously now ex-cricketers also talking nonsense like fans 😒😤 pic.twitter.com/NkniWCi3d4 — 💙🇮🇳🏏 (@anu_sherigar) December 6, 2020

Wrong to Drag Players' Families and Personal Life

When @imVkohli dropped the catch "Ajay Jadeja said I am more worried not for Indian team but for baby that's arriving "@SGanguly99 dont you think his is wrong to constantly drag player and there personal life it not insult — avni (@avni96811008) December 6, 2020

Kohli, however, made up for his dropped catch with an important knock. He made 42 off 24 deliveries to keep India in the chase. His innings was studded with two sixes and as many fours with a scoop six over fine-man the shot of his knock. India went on to win the match by six wickets with Hardik Pandya (40 from 22 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (12 off 5) chasing down 195 runs with two deliveries to spare. The win helped India seal the three-match T20I series with a game to spare.

