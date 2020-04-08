Ajinkya Rahane Picks Tennis As Favourite Sport Besides Cricket, Says ‘Love Watching Roger Federer’

Ajinkya Rahane and Roger Federer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Just like many prominent athletes around the world, India’s Test vice-captain also organised a question/answer session on Twitter in order to interact with fans. During the course of the session, the 31-year answered many queries of his fans. One Twitter user also went on to ask Rahane about his favourite sports besides cricket. Well, the Mumbai-born batsman was in no spot of bother in picking tennis and the right-handed batsman went to say that he loves watching Roger Federer. The Swiss legend is a holder of 20 Grand Slam singles titles courtesy which he has a lot of fans all around the world and the veteran Indian batsman is certainly one of them. Ajinkya Rahane Picks Lord’s Century and 79 Against South Africa at MCG As His Two Favourite Knocks.

“Which game do you like either than cricket,” asked the Twitter user. To which Rahane replied, “It’s Tennis, Love watching Roger Federer.” The Swiss maestro certainly ageing like fine wine and looks fitter than ever even at 38. Also, he is currently placed at the fourth position in the Men’s Tennis rankings. Well, Rahane is certainly impressed by all these factors and thus, he loves watching Federer.

View Tweet:

Besides this, Rahane also answered many questions from his fans. On being asked about two of his best knocks, the Delhi Capitals batsman picked 79 against South Africa which he scored in 2015 World Cup along with his Test century at Lord’s.

The Mumbai-born cricketer’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed and according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.