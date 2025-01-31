AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025 at MCG Sets All-Time Record, Becomes Most-Attended Women’s Test Match Ever

The ongoing Women's Ashes 2025 Test match between Australia Women and England Women has seen 23,561 fans attend the match so far.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025 at MCG Sets All-Time Record, Becomes Most-Attended Women’s Test Match Ever
Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo credits: X/@CricketAus)
Socially Utkarsh Rathour| Jan 31, 2025 04:50 PM IST

The ongoing AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) set a new world record. On Day 2, MCG recorded an attendance of 11,918 fans. This brought the total attendance for this Women's Ashes 2025 Test to 23,561, making it the world record attendance for a women's Test match till now. Talking about the match, England women were bundled out for 170 runs after leg-spinner Alana King scalped four wickets. In reply, Australia women have made 422/5 in 120 overs at the stumps on Day 2. They have a lead of 252 runs. Annabel Sutherland smashed 163 runs off 258 deliveries. The Australian star also became the first women's cricketer to hit a women's Test century at the MCG.  Annabel Sutherland Becomes First Women’s Cricketer To Hit Test Century at MCG; Achieves Historic Milestone During AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025.

Record-Breaking Attendance at Women's Ashes 2025 Test

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ashes Ashes 2025 AUS W vs ENG W Australia National Women's Cricket Team Australia vs England Australia Women Australia Women vs England Women ENG vs AUS ENG W vs AUS W England National Womens Cricket Team England vs Australia England Women England Women vs Australia Women MCG Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground Women's Ashes Women’s Ashes 2025
You might also like
Annabel Sutherland Becomes First Women’s Cricketer To Hit Test Century at MCG; Achieves Historic Milestone During AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025
Cricket

Annabel Sutherland Becomes First Women’s Cricketer To Hit Test Century at MCG; Achieves Historic Milestone During AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025
AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025 at MCG Sets All-Time Record, Becomes Most-Attended Women’s Test Match Ever
Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo credits: X/@CricketAus)
Socially Utkarsh Rathour| Jan 31, 2025 04:50 PM IST

The ongoing AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) set a new world record. On Day 2, MCG recorded an attendance of 11,918 fans. This brought the total attendance for this Women's Ashes 2025 Test to 23,561, making it the world record attendance for a women's Test match till now. Talking about the match, England women were bundled out for 170 runs after leg-spinner Alana King scalped four wickets. In reply, Australia women have made 422/5 in 120 overs at the stumps on Day 2. They have a lead of 252 runs. Annabel Sutherland smashed 163 runs off 258 deliveries. The Australian star also became the first women's cricketer to hit a women's Test century at the MCG.  Annabel Sutherland Becomes First Women’s Cricketer To Hit Test Century at MCG; Achieves Historic Milestone During AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025.

Record-Breaking Attendance at Women's Ashes 2025 Test

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ashes Ashes 2025 AUS W vs ENG W Australia National Women's Cricket Team Australia vs England Australia Women Australia Women vs England Women ENG vs AUS ENG W vs AUS W England National Womens Cricket Team England vs Australia England Women England Women vs Australia Women MCG Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground Women's Ashes Women’s Ashes 2025
You might also like
Annabel Sutherland Becomes First Women’s Cricketer To Hit Test Century at MCG; Achieves Historic Milestone During AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025
Cricket

Annabel Sutherland Becomes First Women’s Cricketer To Hit Test Century at MCG; Achieves Historic Milestone During AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025
India Enter ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final; Defending Champions Beat England By Nine Wickets to Set Up Summit Clash Against South Africa
Cricket

India Enter ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final; Defending Champions Beat England By Nine Wickets to Set Up Summit Clash Against South Africa
How To Watch India U19 vs England U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Final ? Get Telecast Details of IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19 Cricket Match on TV
Cricket

How To Watch India U19 vs England U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Final ? Get Telecast Details of IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19 Cricket Match on TV
Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Hands Over Her Sunglasses To Young Boy To Wear As Star Wicketkeeper's Cute Interaction With Kid Before Start of Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test Against England Goes Viral (Watch Video)
Sports

Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Hands Over Her Sunglasses To Young Boy To Wear As Star Wicketkeeper's Cute Interaction With Kid Before Start of Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test Against England Goes Viral (Watch Video)
India Enter ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final; Defending Champions Beat England By Nine Wickets to Set Up Summit Clash Against South Africa
Cricket

India Enter ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final; Defending Champions Beat England By Nine Wickets to Set Up Summit Clash Against South Africa
How To Watch India U19 vs England U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Final ? Get Telecast Details of IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19 Cricket Match on TV
Cricket

How To Watch India U19 vs England U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Final ? Get Telecast Details of IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19 Cricket Match on TV
Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Hands Over Her Sunglasses To Young Boy To Wear As Star Wicketkeeper's Cute Interaction With Kid Before Start of Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test Against England Goes Viral (Watch Video)
Sports

Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Hands Over Her Sunglasses To Young Boy To Wear As Star Wicketkeeper's Cute Interaction With Kid Before Start of Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test Against England Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends 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" alt="Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Hands Over Her Sunglasses To Young Boy To Wear As Star Wicketkeeper's Cute Interaction With Kid Before Start of Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test Against England Goes Viral (Watch Video)">
Sports

Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Hands Over Her Sunglasses To Young Boy To Wear As Star Wicketkeeper's Cute Interaction With Kid Before Start of Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test Against England Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump