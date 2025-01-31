AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025 at MCG Sets All-Time Record, Becomes Most-Attended Women’s Test Match Ever

The ongoing AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) set a new world record. On Day 2, MCG recorded an attendance of 11,918 fans. This brought the total attendance for this Women's Ashes 2025 Test to 23,561, making it the world record attendance for a women's Test match till now. Talking about the match, England women were bundled out for 170 runs after leg-spinner Alana King scalped four wickets. In reply, Australia women have made 422/5 in 120 overs at the stumps on Day 2. They have a lead of 252 runs. Annabel Sutherland smashed 163 runs off 258 deliveries. The Australian star also became the first women's cricketer to hit a women's Test century at the MCG. Annabel Sutherland Becomes First Women’s Cricketer To Hit Test Century at MCG; Achieves Historic Milestone During AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025.

Record-Breaking Attendance at Women's Ashes 2025 Test

Today's attendance of 11,918 sees the total attendance for this Women's Ashes Test stand at 23,561. That's a world record attendance for a Women's Test match! 🏏🎊 https://t.co/4Bsa2K8X0V — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) January 31, 2025

