Bangladesh is all set to take on Netherlands in their Super-12 Group 2 clash at the T20 World Cup 2022. Netherlands qualified for the Super-12 despite losing to Sri Lanka in their last game. They will go into the game with lots of positives including solid performances from their seam bowling attack and star batter Max O’Dowd in the Round 1. The middle order consisting of Colin Ackermann and Tom Cooper is yet to deliver and has to step up on the big occasion. Meanwhile, you can check out live streaming and telecast details below. BAN vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs Netherlands Cricket Match in Hobart

Bangladesh hasn’t been in the best of forms lately in the T20Is. They failed to win a single game in the last edition of the T20 World Cup and have a great opportunity in front of them to start this edition well with a win. The Bangla Tigers will definitely look forward to star allrounder and captain Shakib Al Hasan to stay fit and deliver with both bat and ball with talented youngsters Litton Das and Afif Hossain playing around his provided platform. They have a good pace attack in Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain. Both teams desperately need a win in this game if they want to have any realistic chance of making it to the super 12 stage. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About BAN vs NED Cricket Match in Hobart

When Is Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 24, 2022 (Monday). The BAN vs NED game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST

