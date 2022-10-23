The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has begun, and as the first round of the event comes to an end four teams have qualified for the Super 12- Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. The first match of the Super 12 and of group 1 resulted in the defeat of the home side, Australia against New Zealand. To start off the matches in group 2 Team Indian will be facing their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on October 23. India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Melbourne

The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the most intense sporting rivalries in the world due to the bitter diplomatic relationships between the two nations. At the eighth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup, the two teams will be facing each other once again and it will be their 12th match playing against one another in the T20I format. In their previous 11 stagings, Team India has emerged victorious on eight occasions but failed to do so the remaining three times.

The teams have faced each other on 11 occasions throughout all the competitions in the 20-over matches. They will be facing each other once again in the Super 12 stages of the 2022 T20 World Cup let's take a look at their head-to-head record in T20I cricket. IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Melbourne

IND vs PAK H2H in T20Is

Date Winner Location Event 14/09/2007 India Kingsmead, South Africa ICC men’s T20I world cup 24/09/2007 India The Wanderers Stadium, South Africa ICC men’s T20I world cup 30/09/2012 India R.Premadasa Stadium, Sri Lanka ICC men’s T20I world cup 25/12/2012 Pakistan M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, India Pakistan in India T20I series 28/12/2012 India Sardar Patel Stadium, India Pakistan in India T20I series 21/03/014 India Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh ICC men’s T20I world cup 27/02/2015 India Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh Asia Cup 19/03/2015 India Eden Gardens, India ICC men’s T20I world cup 24/10/2021 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates ICC men’s T20I world cup 28/08/2022 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 04/09/2022 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates Asia Cup

India has won the major sum when the two teams faced each other but, in their last three T20I matches Pakistan have won two of them. Crushing India in both, the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup and eliminating them from the competition. The Men in Blue heading into their first match of the 2022 T20 World Cup match will be looking forward to avenging their previous losses.

