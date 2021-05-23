After winning the Test series, Sri Lanka is all set to take on Bangladesh in the ODI format. In this article, we shall bring to you the game's live streaming and online telecast details but before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the match. So Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play three ODIs and the first match begins today on Sunday. The match will be hosted at the Shere Bangla STadium. The Sri Lankan team won the Test match 1-0 and now we head over to the 50-over format. Kusal Perera will lead the Sri Lankan team. BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021.

The home squad will be boated with the return of Shakib al Hasan who was allowed to miss out on the Test match to join Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021. Mustafizur plied his trade for Rajasthan Royals. Bangladesh will depend on the likes of players like Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun and others. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021 match will get underway on May 23, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be held at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Bangladesh and the game is scheduled to start at 12:20 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 in India?

Fans in India, unfortunately, cannot watch the live telecast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021. The fans in Sri Lanka however can tune into Gazi TV to watch the live proceedings of the game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021. Free Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. FanCode app will bring to you all the live updates of the game.

