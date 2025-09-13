Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Bangladesh will be taking on Sri Lanka in a high-octane battle in the 2025 Asia Cup, with both teams looking to secure a big win. The Bangla Tigers head into the game on the back of a routine win over Hong Kong, while Sri Lanka will be in action for the very first time in the tournament. Bangladesh have seen some positive results in recent times and their confidence will be up after defeating a quality team in the form of Pakistan. Opponents Sri Lanka, though, are one of the continent's heavyweights and will count themselves as a genuine title favourite. Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 8:00 PM IST. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 and Who Will Win BAN vs SL T20I?

Litton Das scored a much-needed fifty in the last game for Bangladesh and that would have eased his nerves a bit, considering how woefully short of form the Bangladesh skipper has been in. Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan got off to a start but failed to convert them into a big total, something that is needed against Sri Lanka. In terms of bowling, the likes of Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain will be leading the unit.

Pathum Nissanka is a kind of player who likes to attack from the onset and Bangladesh will do well to keep him quiet. Sri Lanka also boasts of one of the best bowlers in the format in the form of Wanindu Hasaranga and he has the capability to run through batting line-ups on slow tracks. Expect Charith Asalanka to provide the firepower in the middle phase of the innings. When is BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Preview.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, China, Asia Cup 2025 Date Saturday, September 13 Time 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network, FanCode

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, September 13. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Group B match is set to be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan Move to Second Place in Group A.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 25 and Rs 189, respectively. It will be a keenly contested game with Sri Lanka securing a victory at the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2025 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).