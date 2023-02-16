After an entertaining season, we have now entered the last phase of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Bengal will face Saurashtra in the final match, starting from Thursday, February 16. The match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Bengal defeated defending champions Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final in Indore. Meanwhile, Saurashtra registered a win against a strong Karnataka in Bengaluru. Bengal vs Saurashtra is also going to be a rematch of the 2019-20 season final. Back then it was Saurashtra who came out on top. Both teams are equally matched and it is expected to be a blockbuster. Today in this article let's take a look at the live streaming and broadcasting details of this match. India Loses Top Spot As ICC Reverses Test Rankings Within Hours, Australia reclaims Top Position in Updated Team Standings.

Since their last triumph in 1989-90, Bengal have featured in the Ranji Trophy final four times and ended up losing all four of them. However, this time around, they will be looking to change this record. Bengal's success in the final is hugely dependent on their pace bowling trio of Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel. They have performed consistently throughout the season. Bengal also have a strong batting line-up with the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Gharami and Manoj Tiwari. Last but not the least, Shabaz Ahmed's all-round ability has added great balance to this Bengal team.

Meanwhile, their opponent Saurashtra got a huge boost in the form of Jaydev Unadkat just ahead of the final. Apart from Unadkat, another left-arm seamer Chetan Sakaria has been in good form. Saurashtra also have two very good spinners in Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Parth Bhut. In the batting department, Snell Patel, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani have been in good form of late. Sachin Tendulkar Shares Adorable Video of Him Playing With His Pet Dogs.

When to Watch Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final Live Match Action? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Bengal will lock horns with Saurashtra in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 from Thursday, February 16. Day 1 of the match will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The final match between Bengal and Saurashtra will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Final 2022-23 Final?

The broadcasting rights of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of the Bengal vs Saurashtra final match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

