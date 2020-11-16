Brendon McCullum is indeed one of the most dangerous batsmen to have ever stepped onto the cricket field. Regardless of the situation, pitch condition or the bowler, the former New Zealand captain always backed his attacking game and got success more often than not. However, not connecting a pull shot in the inaugural edition of Big Bash league – in 2011 – proved costly to him as the ball smashed his helmet and even made him bleed. The vicious bouncer was delivered by none other than former Australian speedster Brett Lee. Recently, the legendary pacer apologized McCullum for that stunning delivery, but the former Kiwi dasher's response was nothing but super savage. Brett Lee Says Emergence of Young Indian Players Best Part of IPL 2020.

The episode started with Cricket Australia posting the clip of Lee's bouncer to McCullum. "Sorry Baz @Bazmccullum," Lee commented after coming across the clip. However, the show was stolen by McCullum's epic reply. . "No probs brother. At least that one bounced," reacted the former Kiwi batsman. IPL's Opening Night Changed My Life Forever, Says Brendon McCullum.

McCullum's Savage Response!!

No probs brother. At least that one bounced 😂 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) November 15, 2020

Lee eventually ended the conversation by commenting: "True" alongside five laughing emoticons.

True 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ➖ — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) November 15, 2020

For the unversed, Lee played for Sydney Sixers in BBL while McCullum represented Brisbane Heats. After being smashed by the nasty bouncer, the batsman had to leave the field but he bravely comeback after the fall of the first wicket. Although he scored just five runs off 12 balls, cricket world hailed his fighting spirit.

Here's The Clip Of The Incidence!!

A year after the incidence, Lee and McCullum joined forces for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where they played together two seasons. However, the two cricket legends still seem to share a great bond, and their banter indeed justifies the fact.

