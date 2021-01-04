Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will face each other in the latest round of Big Bash League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 4, 2021 (Monday). Both teams are on the opposite ends of the points table with the Thunder’s hoping to go top. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2020-21 live streaming details can scroll down below. Big Bash League 2020–21: Alex Carey Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Liam Livingstone.

Sydney Thunder are the most in-form team in the competition and have won five games on the trot and will be hoping to add to that run and go to the top of the table. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat have twice in their last five games but these victories have come in their previous three outings and a win tonight could move them closer to the top four.

When is Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder match in BBL 2020-21 will be played on January 4, 2021 (Monday). The match will be held at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Sydney Thunder Squad: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Sam Billings(w), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha

Brisbane Heat Squad: Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Joe Denly, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson(w/c), Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnemann, Tom Cooper, Ben Laughlin, Chris Lynn, Simon Milenko, Jack Sinfield, Connor Sully

