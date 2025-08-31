ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Canada national cricket team will take on the Scotland national cricket team in the 82nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27. The Richie Berrington-led Scotland are placed third in the League 2 standings with 11 wins and seven losses from 21 matches. Canada, on the other hand, is being led by Nicholas Kirton. Canada is ranked fifth in the points table with nine victories and 10 losses. Pitch on Fire! Ground Staff Deploy Bizarre Method To Dry Damp Pitch After Rain in Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match (See Pic).

In the previous outing, Canada suffered defeat to the Namibia national cricket team by five wickets. Meanwhile, the Namibia vs Scotland match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. Canada and Scotland will be looking to consolidate their positions in the standings, with Scotland aiming to stay in the top four. The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 is a multi-year ODI tournament for Associate nations. Eight teams are involved: Canada, Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America.

Canada vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 Match Details

Match Canada vs Scotland Date Sunday, August 31 Time 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Maple Leaf Cricket Ground, Canada Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Canada National Cricket Team will take on the Scotland National Cricket Team in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match on Sunday, August 31. The Canada vs Scotland match is set to be played at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in Canada, and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 Match Last Ball Video: Watch Dramatic Moment As Wide Ball Helps Nepal Win By 1 Wicket on Final Ball.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match in India. For Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode has the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a pass worth Rs 19 to watch the Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2023-27 match.

