Cheteshwar Pujara was picked by Chennai Super Kings for the base price of Rs 50 lakhs. Post this, his daughter Aditi had an adorable message. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings shared a video featuring Cheteshwar Pujara and his daughter Aditi where the little one was heard saying, “Unga Thala Superuu.” The video of the little one was extremely adorable and the short clip will make your day. This roughly translates to, “Your boss is superb.” The IPL 2021 auctions were held on Thursday in Chennai. Cheteshwar Pujara Bought by CSK for 50 Lakhs During IPL 2021 Players Auction, Franchises React to Applauses by Team Owners After his Successful Bid (Watch Video).

As soon as the Saurashtra batsman was picked, the room was filled with a huge round of applauds. Yesterday, the official account of Chennai Super Kings had shared the video of how the franchises appreciated the purchase of Pujara. Even the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad had reacted to the huge round of applause that filled in the room.

Now, let's have a look at the video of little Aditi on social media below:

A cute yellovely message from the legend of Che Pu to make your day super! @cheteshwar1 💛💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/eZZ4CXDevA — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 19, 2021

In the video, he was also heard thanking the franchise and said that he was looking forward to playing under MS Dhoni. Pujara was last seen playing in the IPL way back in 2014. Just after he played against the Australian team, Pujara had expressed his desire to play for the IPL.

