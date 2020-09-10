Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will take on St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in the final of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. TKR vs SLZ clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on September 10, 2020 (Thursday). The two meetings between the sides ended in a win for the Knight Riders. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks in CPL 2020, can scroll down below. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions and will be looking to win a second successive title but face a tough task against St Lucia Zouks who themselves were brilliant in their semi-finals. The Darren Sammy-led side defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 wickets to book a place in the finals and will be hoping to end the undefeated run of Kieron Pollard’s men. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Andre Fletcher (SLZ) and Tim Siefert (TKR) must be your keepers for this clash.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Lendl Simmons (TKR), Darren Bravo (TKR) and Darren Sammy (SLZ) must be your batsmen.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounder – Dwayne Bravo (TKR), Mohammad Nabi (SLZ) and Roston Chase (SLZ) can be picked as your all-rounders.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed (TKR), Khary Pierre (TKR) and Scott Kuggeleijn (SLZ) can be selected as your bowlers.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Andre Fletcher (SLZ), Tim Siefert (TKR), Lendl Simmons (TKR), Darren Bravo (TKR), Darren Sammy (SLZ), Dwayne Bravo (TKR), Mohammad Nabi (SLZ), Roston Chase (SLZ), Fawad Ahmed (TKR), Khary Pierre (TKR) and Scott Kuggeleijn (SLZ).

Lendl Simmons (TKR) must be your captain for this clash while Mohammad Nabi (SLZ) can be picked as your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).