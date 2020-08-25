St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on Barbados Tridents in match 11 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match will be played at the Queens Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad on August 25, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams are at the bottom of the points table and will be looking to move up the ladder. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020 can scroll down below. SKN vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are the only team yet to win a game this season and will be looking to end that disastrous run when they take on Barbados Tridents. Meanwhile, the Jason Holder led side have won just one game and it came on the opening day of the season. They are on a two-game losing streak and will be looking to put a stop to that against the bottom side. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

When and Where is St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020 T20 Match?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents clash will be played at the Queens Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad on August 25, 2020 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST and 10:00 am local time.

On Which Channel in India CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match Will Telecast?

Star Sports hold the official broadcasting rights of CPL 2020 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD two catch the live decease in English of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents while Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD will show the match in Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming of CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match in India?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcasting rights, Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming. Instead, FanCode will provide the live streaming of Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents on their website and app.

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Kieran Powell, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit(c), Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Colin Archibald, Dominic Drakes, Nick Kelly, Imran Khan, Jahmar Hamilton

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir

