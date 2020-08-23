CPL T20 2020 Match 9 Live Streaming Online: Defending champions Barbados Tridents will meet Trinbago Knight Riders in the ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The encounter will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 23 (Sunday). Both the sides are the front runners to win CPL 2020 and will like to make a statement by clinching the upcoming game. The Knight Riders have won their first two games and will not mind making in three in a row. While, Jason Holder-led Tridents have won one out of their two games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of TKR vs BAR match. TKR vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020.

All-rounder Sunil Narine was the chief architect of Trinbago’s trimph in the first two games. The off-spinner has bowled economically alongside taking wickets at regular intervals. With the bat, he has scored half-centuries both the games. However, Narine will be challenged by another all-rounder who can change the course of the game with both bat and ball. Rashid Khan showcased his blitzes in the first two matches and will aim to guide Tridents to victory in the upcoming game. As the game lines up, let’s look at streaming and details of the match. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

When and Where is CPL Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match?

The ninth match of CPL T20 takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 20, 2020. The match will start at 07:30 pm as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 10:00 am.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website.

Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster

Barbados Tridents: Shai Hope (wk), Jason Holder (c), Johnson Charles, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir

