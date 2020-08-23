Three-time winners Trinbago Knight Riders will take on defending champions Barbados Tridents in the ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The match will be played on August 23 (Sunday) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago has made a magnificent start to the tournament by winning their first two matches. On the other hand, Jason Holder and Co won their first game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots but lost to current table leaders St Lucia Zouks in their second outing. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicketkeepers and all-rounders for TKR vs BAR. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

All-rounder Sunil Narine has been the chief architect of Trinbago’s victory in the previous two games. The mysterious off-spinner has been economical in the middle overs along with taking wickets. With the bat, the southpaw has scored two successive half-centuries. Other than him, Darren Bravo, Colin Munro and Kieron Pollard will want to fire in the upcoming match. For Barbados Tridents, Rashid Khan did well in the previous two matches but the likes of Corey Anderson and Jason Holder are yet to leave a mark in the tournament. Without further ado, let’s look at the best Dream11 team for the upcoming game. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers –Tim Siefert (TKR) must be your lone wicket-keeper for this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Lendl Simmons (TKR), Colin Munro (TKR) and Jonathan Carter (BAR) must be your batsmen for this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders –Kieron Pollard (TKR), Sunil Narine (TKR), Dwayne Bravo (TKR) and Mitchell Santner (BAR) can be chosen as the all-rounders for your fantasy team.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Ali Khan (TKR), Rashid Khan (BAR) and Hayden Walsh (BAR) can be picked as your bowlers.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tim Siefert (TKR), Lendl Simmons (TKR), Colin Munro (TKR), Jonathan Carter (BAR), Kieron Pollard (TKR), Sunil Narine (TKR), Dwayne Bravo (TKR), Mitchell Santner (BAR), Ali Khan (TKR), Rashid Khan (BAR), Hayden Walsh (BAR)

Sunil Narine (TKR) should undoubtedly be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while Rashid Khan (BAR) will be a good pick for vice-captain slot.

