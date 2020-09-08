Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Lucia Zouks on the second semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 9, 2020 (Wednesday). Either one of these sides will take on the winners of Trinidad Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs in the finals. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks can scroll down below. Tips to Pick Best Dream11 Team for Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, Caribbean Premier League Match.

Guyana Amazon Warriors finished second in the points table while the Zouks took the third place. In the two meetings during the league stage, both teams won one game each and will be looking to get the better of the other to book a place in the summit clash. Both teams have some great players in their squad and have all the makings for an entertaining game. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated: Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs Qualify for Semi-Finals.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

The second semi-final of CPL T20 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Zouks takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 03:00 am (September 9) as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 05:30 pm (September 8).

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).