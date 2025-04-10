Cricket is making its long-awaited return to the Olympic stage and will feature in the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Games after the first and only appearance came in the 1900 Paris edition. Ahead of the marquee event, LA 2028 Olympics organisers have confirmed that six teams will participate in the cricket discipline, and eye the elusive gold medal. Interestingly, the sport has already been approved for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics in Australia. IOC Includes Compound Mixed Team Archery Event In LA Olympics 2028 Sports Programme.

As said in a press release by the Olympics, cricket in the LA 2028 Games will be played in T20I format, and will have six teams participate in both men's and women's competitions. Each team will have a 15-member squad, and a quota of 90 players will be permitted for each gender.

So far, the IOC have not yet disclosed the LA 2028 Olympics qualification criteria for cricket. In all likelihood United States of America will earn a direct entry due to being the host nation, leaving only five open slots. Will Virat Kohli Play in the LA Olympics 2028? Star Indian Cricketer Drops Huge Hint On Coming Out of T20I Retirement in Los Angeles (Watch Video).

Cricket is one of the five new sporting disciplines to feature in the LA 2028 Olympics after the IOC approved baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash in 2023 after AGM.

The Summer Olympics in 2028 will be held in Los Angeles and will be held between 14 July and 20 July.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2025 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).