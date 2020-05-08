Cristiano Ronaldo is Very Happy at Juventus, Says Portuguese Striker's Lockdown Training Partner Filipe Goncalves

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

There is always expectations with Cristiano Ronaldo to perform at the highest level, no matter where he goes. The Portuguese star moved to Juventus in 2018 after spending nine years at Real Madrid. However, an inconsistent spell in Turin has raised questions of whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is happy at the club. But this has been put to rest by Cristiano’s training partner during the lockdown Filipe Goncalves, who said that he is very happy at the Italian team. Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Quality Time With his Kids in Turin Amid 14 Day Isolation (See Pic).

Filipe Goncalves is a young goalkeeper who plays for Portuguese side Nacional de Madeira. The club is situated in Ronaldo’s hometown in Portugal and the keeper has been working with the former Real Madrid striker who was spending his lockdown in Madeira. Cristiano Ronaldo to Spend Two Weeks in Quarantine Once He Rejoins Juventus Next Month.

Cristiano returned to Turin this week ahead of the potential restart of the remaining Serie A season. The Portuguese forward is required to spend two weeks in quarantine before starting individual training as per the national protocol. But Goncalves, who helped Ronaldo remain fit during the lockdown, said that he is happy to play at Juventus.

‘He seemed very happy with his experience in Italy, in Turin and in particular to play at Juventus. He told me several times that the club is very large, organised and he has huge admiration for the Juventus fans, who care so much about him.’ Goncalves told Tuttosport.

‘The training lasted an hour. But Cristiano arrived at the field after having already trained at home. And after the shots on goal he did technical exercises and shots. He is in great shape, he trained a lot in Madeira.' He added.

Speaking of the Serie A, Juventus currently hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Lazio and are looking to win their ninth consecutive domestic league title. Meanwhile, Cristiano is second in the goalscoring chart, trailing Ciro Immobile by six strikes.