CSK Shares Video of Skipper MS Dhoni’s Football Skills as Fans Await IPL 2020 To Start (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni Playing Football (Photo Credits:Twitter)

With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being postponed due to coronavirus scare, fans have to wait for more to see MS Dhoni in action. The Ranchi-born cricketer has guided India to many emphatic victories and hence, is considered as one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen to have graced the gentleman's game. However, cricket is certainly not the only sport where Dhoni can showcase his blitzes. The official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a video of their skipper, showcasing his amazing footballing skills. In the clip, one can see Dhoni enjoying a footballing session with his CSK support staff. MS Dhoni's India Comeback 'Depends' on Performance in IPL 2020, What if T20 League is Cancelled This Year?

“With every major sporting event getting postponed, here's a super crossover, #Thala Dhoni footballing with his mates at #AnbuDen,” read the caption of the snap shared by the second-most successful IPL team on Twitter. In the former Indian skipper's M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, it is shown that Football was Dhoni's first love before his action shifted towards cricket. In fact, many Indian players also consider MS Dhoni as the best football player in the side. Meanwhile, let's look at the video shared by CSK.

Watch Video:

With every major sporting event getting postponed, here's a super crossover, #Thala Dhoni footballing with his mates at #AnbuDen. #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/WLxw5lYyaB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, dark clouds are looming over the 13th season of IPL owing to the COVID-19 threat. The gala T20 tournament was scheduled to get underway on March 29 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians (MI). However, it has been postponed at least till April 15 and even the chances of the tournament getting started after that are quite thin.