Mumbai, April 30: The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is slowly heading towards the end of the group stage. Players have performed some remarkable performances with the bat throughout the season. While some have been clinical in six-hitting, others have stamped their authority by taking the ground route and showcasing their boundary-hitting nerve. With a couple of games left for the conclusion of the group stage, here is a look at players who have struck the most fours in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan (Photo Credits: @JioCinema)

The Gujarat Titans opener batter Sai Sudharsan is at the top of the list with a staggering 46 boundaries in nine matches. Overall, he has 456 runs to his name and is the current Orange Cap holder.

Jos Buttler (GT)

Jos Buttler (Photo: X/@IPL)

Sudharsan's compatriot and Gujarat Titans top-order batter Jos Buttler is in the second spot with 43 fours in nine appearances. In the race to the Orange Cap, Buttler is in fifth spot with 406 runs under his belt.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: X/@IPL)

Suryakumar, one of the most consistent players for Mumbai Indians this season, has struck 42 fours, one shy away from matching Buttler's tally. In 10 appearances, the explosive batter has racked up 427 runs and is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. (Photo credits: X/@IPL)

The Rajasthan Royals' opening batter, Jaiswal, who had a slow start to the season, is fourth on the list with 41 fours in 10 appearances. In the top run scorer's list, Jaiswal has 426 runs to his name, just one short of matching Suryakumar's tally.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli (Photo- X/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart Virat Kohli, the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, is in the fifth spot with 39 fours in 10 matches.