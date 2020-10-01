In the match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). CSK will be in action after their last game on September 25. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our Dream11 tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your CSK vs SRH fantasy playing XI for IPL 2020 match. CSK vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 14.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Faf du Plessis

The South African right-hander has been in good form and in three matches he has scored 173 runs, including two half-centuries. Make sure Faf is in your CSK vs SRH Dream11 team, he is a best pick for sure.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kane Williamson

In just one outing the New Zealand captain proved why Sunrisers Hyderabad missed him in previous matches. The right-handed batsman will be one of the key players to watch out for and he is also one of the best picks for your CSK vs SRH Dream11 team. CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 14.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: David Warner

The Sunrisers captain is one game away from playing a big knock. And who knows, the left-hander might come to the party against Chennai Super Kings.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sam Curran

The all-rounder has been impressive so far in the IPL 2020. He is sure to start in the CSK playing XI once again and you can expect some points from him.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Manish Pandey

The right-handed batsman is one the batting mainstays in the Sunrisers playing XI. He can be one of your best picks in the CSK vs SRH Dream11 team.

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 12 matches against each other. CSK have won nine matches while KXIP have emerged victorious in just three matches.

