Two struggling teams of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022- Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad - clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai with an eye on securing their first points. For Chennai, one of the most successful teams in IPL, the transition from MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja does not appear smooth. The all-rounder has led his franchisee to three defeats and is under considerable pressure to revive the fortunes of the Men in Yellow. In terms of head to head record, CSK has a defeated SRH in 12 out of their 16 encounters. Opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad finished rock bottom last season, and it looks like not much has changed in this campaign. Their batting continues to be their problem, and Kane Williamson and co have to improve considerably if they are to make to the next round. CSK vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 17.

Chennai Super Kings have once again showed faith in experienced players like Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo and this might prove to be their downfall. Apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad, there is no young prospect that will excite the fans. Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja have been expensive in their spells while issues remain with CSK’s top order and their inability to score big.

Hyderabad would be disappointed with the way they lost to Lucknow Super Giants as they were on course to chase down 170. Aiden Markram in the middle order has a lot riding on his shoulders as he is one player that can hold the innings together. In terms of firepower, Nicholas Pooran can dominate the best of bowling attacks and he could well be promoted up the order. CSK vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 17.

CSK vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 17 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the CSK vs SRH clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 17 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the CSK vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. If Punjab click again with the bat, there is no stopping them and another win is within their reach. Chasing is a tedious task at the DY Patil Stadium and the side batting first will fancy two points from this match.

