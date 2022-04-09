Chennai Super Kings' woes continued this season as they were handed a fourth consecutive defeat, this time, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9, Saturday. Sunrisers' Abhishek Sharma singlehandedly took the game away from CSK as Ravindra Jadeja and his side remain without a victory this season. With this result, CSK remain at the rock-bottom in the IPL 2022 points table. SRH did decently to chase down a relatively modest 155 runs to notch up their first win of the tournament. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022: Netizens React As Chennai Super Kings Suffer Fourth Consecutive Defeat

Left-handed Abhishek Sharma (75 off 50 balls), who has shown a lot of promise before, finally came good as he guided the 2016 champions to their first win in IPL 2022. Chennai Super Kings' playoff chances have gotten slimmer and they are now left in desperate need for points. Sharma was assisted by Rahul Tripathi, who blazed his way to 39 off 15 balls to see out the match with eight wickets to spare.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings posted 154/7 after being asked to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Washington Sundar continued providing the breakthroughs early on by dismissing Robin Uthappa. Ruturaj Gaikwad, even after getting a start, failed to convert it into a big score with T Natarajan getting through his defenses. Ambati Rayudu (27) and Moeen Ali (48) helped stabilise CSK's innings but late wickets once again proved to be a hurdle. Eventually, Ravindra Jadeja's 23-run knock off 15 deliveries helped CSK get to a competitive total.

Here are the stat highlights of this game:

#Ravindra Jadeja 150th match for CSK in T20s

#Umran Malik clocked 153.1 kmph, the fastest ball in IPL 2022

#Abhishek Sharma struck his first IPL fifty

#This is the second time that Chennai Super Kings lost four successive games in the IPL, the first occasion being in 2010 when they won their first title.

Chennai Super Kings next play Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 12. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to continue their winning momentum when they face Gujarat Titans on April 11.

