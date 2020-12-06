New South Wales’ all-rounder Daniel Sams makes his much-awaited international debut for Australia in the second and penultimate T20I against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The left-arm speedster has caused a stir in the Australian domestic circuit and will be determined to make a mark in his first international experience. Notably, he has replaced the talismanic Mitchell Starc for this game, and it will be interesting to see if he can fill the veteran’s shoes or not. Although Sams has all weapons in his arsenal to thrive in this format of the game, tackling the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will take some beating. India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score Updates.

Sams, 28, can bowl at a brisk pace and his bucket of variations makes him a force to reckon with. The southpaw can also play some big shots lower down the order. The debutant bagged a lot of eyeballs in the 2019-20 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) where he guided Sydney Thunder to the title. With 30 wickets in 17 games, he finished the tournament as the highest wicket taker. His stellar performances earned him an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Delhi Capitals. As the pace sensation makes his debut for Australia, let’s look at some of his quick facts. Here's Why Matthew Wade is Captaining Australia in 2nd T20I Against India at SCG.

Daniel Sams Quick Facts:

Daniel Sams was born on October 27, 1992, in New South Wales, Australia. He made his Twenty20 debut for Sydney Sixers in 2017–18. Playing for Sydney Thunder, he was the highest wicket-taker in BBL 2019-20. Sams replaced England opener Jason Roy in Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2020. He made his first-class debut for Canterbury in the 2017–18 Plunket Shield season. Sams was selected to play for the Vancouver Knights franchise team in the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament.

Meanwhile, India elected to bowl after winning the toss at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They are already 1-0 up in the series, and a victory in this game will seal the deal for them. On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die encounter for the home team, and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top.

