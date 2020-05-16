David Warner Channels Inner ‘Bahubali’ As He Enacts Dialogue From Prabhas’ Famous Movie (Watch Video)

David Warner (Photo Credits: Instagram/ David Warner)

With no cricketing actions on cards for the foreseeable future, cricket stars have been forced to remain indoors. During this time, David Warner has turned to TikTok and has come up with several funny videos on the platform with the help of his family to keep himself and his fans entertained. In various videos, the 33-year-old has shown his love for Indian cinema as he was seen dancing to songs from several famous Indian movies. David Warner Bats to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Official Theme Song ‘Go Orange Army’ in Latest TikTok Video.

From shaking his leg to Katrina Kaif’s ‘Sheila ki Jawani’ and Allu Arjun’s ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ to reciting dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s film 'Pokiri', Warner has made sure that his fans from India have something to keep the boredom away during the lockdown. The explosive cricketer has also involved his wife Candice and daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae in several videos. ‘You’ve Officially Lost It’: Mitchell Johnson Hilariously Trolls David Warner Over the Australian Opener’s Latest TikTok Video.

In his most recent TikTok video, David Warner could be seen perfectly pulling off a dialogue from Indian movie Bahubali. The Prabhas starter film was released back in 2015 and is one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time in the Indian cinema. ‘Guess the movie!! @sunrisershyd’ the 33-year-old captioned his video, which features him in a warrior’s outfit and his daughter as the army.

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram Guess the movie!! @sunrisershyd A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 16, 2020 at 3:30am PDT

David Warner was reinstated as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and would be leading the side in the 134th edition of IPL, but the competitions was postponed due to the coronavirus. The cash-rich league was scheduled to start on April 15 but was suspended until further notice. Warner joined SRH in 2014 and led then to an IPL title in 2016.