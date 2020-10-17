Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 17, 2020. Both teams are on the opposite end of the points table as Shreyas Iyer’s team sit comfortably at the top with 12 points while MS Dhoni’s team are lingering near the bottom in sixth with just six points from their eight games so far this season. The DC vs CSK provides another opportunity for Dream11 Fantasy game users to win big. Meanwhile, we bring you the tips for DC vs CSK clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a big difference. DC vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 34.

DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian has proved to be a great addition to the Delhi Capitals line-up as he has been of the many match-winners in the squad. Marcus Stoinis has performed well with both bat and ball and with the game being played at one of the shortest ground, he will fancy his chances to clear the rope on regular intervals. Stoinis has come with some crucial wickets as well.

DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Sam Curran

The Englishman is one of the two foreign all-rounders Chennai Super Kings have insisted on playing and considering his performances, it’s hard to argue. Sam Curran has been sensational with the ball taking wickets upfront of the innings and with his recent promotion in the batting order, he will get more chances to show his calibre with the willow in his hand.

DC vs CSK Probable Playing XI

DC Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

RCB Likely Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).