Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 25 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The DC vs KKR clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 29, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams find themselves on opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create DC vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Prithvi Shaw Becomes Second Youngest Batsman to Complete 1000 IPL Runs.

Delhi Capitals have had a brilliant season so far and are in the top four but head into this game on the back of a narrow defeat against Riyal Challengers Bangalore. Rishabh Pant’s team lost by a single run and will be aiming to bounce back. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders ended their four-game losing run against Punjab Kings last time around and will be hoping to build on that performance. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers – Rishabh Pant (DC), Dinesh Karthik (KKR) must be your keepers.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shimron Hetmyer (DC), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Rahul Tripathi (KKR) must be the batsmen in your team.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andre Russell (KKR), Axar Patel (DC) should be selected as the all-rounders.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Amit Mishra (DC), Avesh Khan (DC), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) must be the bowlers.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shimron Hetmyer (DC), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Axar Patel (DC), Amit Mishra (DC), Avesh Khan (DC), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR).

Andre Russell (KKR) must be selected as the Captain of your DC vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team while Shikhar Dhawan (DC) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2021 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).