Standing in the top four of the Indian Premier League 2025 points table, Delhi Capitals will be hosting Kolkata Knight Riders next. The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knights Riders IPL 2025 match will be the 48th match of the competition and the tenth for both sides concerned. Ahead of the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match, the hosts have 12 points while the visitors have just seven points from their nine games. The game should be treated as a do-or-die for the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders as a loss of further points would halt them from obtaining 16 points. DC vs KKR IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Capitals had a superb start to their IPL 2025 campaign. The side had won all their first four games under the leadership of Axar Patel. But, in the last five matches they have turned a bit inconsistent. They have three losses and two wins in their past five encounters. DC have a strong chance of making it to the top two if they just win a few more matches. IPL 2025: Ajay Jadeja Drops Massive Prediction About KKR’s Future, Says ‘If They Get To Win Three out of Four Games…’.

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have played against each other in 34 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, DC have just 15 wins, while KKR have 18 wins. One match ended with no result.

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Key Players

Player KL Rahul Varun Chakaravarthy Mitchell Starc Sunil Narine Abishek Porel Harshit Rana

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Key Battles

KL Rahul has been in superb form, scoring 364 runs in IPL 2025 already. He will be looking to punish the struggling KKR team further. Varun Chakaravarthy, the ace spinner from the camp of defending champions will be their only hope against KL Rahul. His mystery spinners in the middle overs will be a trick for KL Rahul too. Mitchell Starc was the crucial bowler for KRR in the IPL 2024 play-offs. Not retained, he was picked by DC in the auctions. This could be his chance to prove to KKR what they missed. Starc with his pace will be a threat to KKR's pinch-hitting opener Sunil Narine, who has lacked runs this season too. Abishek Porel, the man from Bengal has 253 runs in the IPL this season. He will also be looking to hit some more. Harshit Rana with the new ball should target him early.

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. The DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Brett Lee Attends KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match at Eden Gardens, Ex-Kolkata Knight Pacer Receives Warm Reception from Fans (Watch Video).

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Impact Players

Kuldeep Yadav and Abishek Porel are expected to be the impact players for Delhi Capitals in the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match. Kolkata Knight Riders might use Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Vaibhav Arora as their pair of impact players.

