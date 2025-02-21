DC-W vs UPW-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: In the Women’s Premier League 2025 match number eight Delhi Capitals Women take on UP Warriorz Women. The DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 match takes place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 22, Saturday. The DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Opener to be the Highest Watched League Stage Game in Women's Premier League History, Also Confirms Boost in TV and Digital Viewership.

UP Warriorz will be looking to begin the second leg of the WPL 2025 on a winning note after two back to back defeats. The team has so far played two matches and lost both. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won two out of three matches. Meanwhile, in the DC-W vs UPW-W Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked five players from UP Warriorz Women and six from the Delhi Capitals Women’s cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Uma Chetry (UP-W) and Sarah Byrce (DC-W).

Batters: Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Grace Harris (UP-W) and Kiran Navgire (UPW-W).

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Annabel Sutherland (DC-W) and Marizanne Kapp (DC-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) and Shikha Pandey (DC-W).

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Annabel Sutherland (c), Deepti Sharma (vc). WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Uma Chetry (UP-W), Sarah Byrce (DC-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Grace Harris (UP-W), Kiran Navgire (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Annabel Sutherland (DC-W), Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) and Shikha Pandey (DC-W).

