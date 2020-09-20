Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match no 2. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Shreyas Iyer has taken charge of Delhi camp since the second half of IPL 2018. Prior to him, Delhi side was led by Gautam Gambhir. Shreyas Iyer leadership helped DC reached the playoff of IPL 2019 where they finished at the third position. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has a warm message for fans where he requests them to pray for the team's success. Scroll down to see what Shreyas has to say ahead of DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020. Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada Win 'Football Bin Challenge' During Delhi Capitals Training Session Ahead of DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020.

Shreyas Iyer side has Ricky Ponting as head coach and with the inclusion of players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane the team now has more leaders. KXIP might lead when it comes to head-to-head record against DC in IPL, as Punjab has won 14 out of 24 games against Delhi. However, considering the team's latest form, Delhi looks more strong especially with players like Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant in the side. Shreyas Iyer in his latest video says that the past few months have not been good and he always feared that this year IPL would get cancelled. He also mentioned that all the time when he was at home he used to miss Delhi fans chant. Let us see the message from Shreyas Iyer which came directly from the heart. Kings XI Punjab Batsman Glenn Maxwell Speaks About His Excitement Ahead of DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

Shreyas Iyer's Message For Fans

Shreyas Iyer will be eyeing on a big win in the upcoming encounter against Kings XI Punjab. It will indeed be an interesting battle to watch out for and we can expect a high scoring game considering that both sides have big hitters.

