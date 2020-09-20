Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is back and he is all set to play in the upcoming game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Glenn Maxwell is the most destructive batsman in the T20 format. Maxwell is in great form, he scored a hundred in the recently-concluded England vs Australia 3rd ODI on September 16, 2020. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab has posted a video ahead of DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020 match no 2 in which the Aussie all-rounder speaks about his excitement for the first game of this season. Scroll down to read more and check out the video. Kings XI Punjab Captain KL Rahul Goes Cycling Ahead of DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020 (View Pics)

Glenn Maxwell is an entertaining player, if he is on the crease, you can expect the ball to fly all around the park. In just a matter of a few minutes, he can take the game away from the opponent. He also contributes a bit from his off-spin which will come handy on the track of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Glenn Maxwell was not part of IPL 2019, as the Aussie decided to skip Indian Premier League season that time and prepare well for the national side. Glenn Maxwell has scored 1397 runs from 69 matches with a strike rate of 161.13. Now let us see below what Maxwell has to say about IPL. DC vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Other Players to Watch Out For in Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 2.

Glenn Maxwell Speaks About His Excitement

KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab will look forward to defeating Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals on September 20, 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides have amazing cricketers and it will indeed be an interesting match to watch out for.

