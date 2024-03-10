Delhi Capitals meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in what promises to be a fascinating encounter in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Sunday, March 10. Meg Lanning and her team had suffered a one-run defeat to UP Warriorz in their last match. The finalists from last season were in a position of dominance in their pursuit of 139 before a dramatic turn of events saw them fall short of the total by just one run. UP Warriorz' Deepti Sharma did the star turn with a hat-trick and Grace Harris bowled a good last over to hand Delhi a shock loss. Lanning and her team are well-placed to make it to the playoffs though but would not let any further slip-ups. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand, had lost to Gujarat Giants in their last match. A poor batting effort saw them lose the high-scoring match by 19 runs and they too would be keen on bouncing back to form. Smriti Mandhana and her side are placed third on the WPL 2024 points table and a victory in this match can help them move to number two. Deepti Sharma Hat-Trick Video: Watch Indian Spinner Dismiss Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match.

When Is DC-W vs RCB-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 17 of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Sunday, March 10. The DC-W vs RCB-W match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs RCB-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD and Sports 18 Khel TV channels to catch the live action of the DC-W vs RCB-W match 17 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC-W vs RCB-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the DC-W vs RCB-W Match 17 of TATA WPL 2024 in India. Delhi Capitals are likely to come out on top, given their form this season.

