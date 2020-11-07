Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 8, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams are looking to secure a place in the finals against record champions Mumbai Indians. So ahead of the all-important clash, we bring your DC vs SRH betting odds, betting tips, predictions and favourites for IPL 2020 Qualifier 2. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to book their place in Qualifier 2 meanwhile, Delhi Capitals were beaten by Mumbai Indians in their knockout stage clash, but still have a chance to qualify for the summit clash. David Warner’s team have won both their games against Delhi Capitals during the regular league stage and will hope to keep that run going. DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

DC vs SRH Betting Odds and Tips

Bookmakers have gone with Sunrisres Hyderabad as the favourites to win the clash against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. Bet365 have placed 1.80 odds on David Warner’s SRH while for Shreyas Iyer’s DC it is 2.00.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will start as the favourites for the clash against Delhi Capitals due to their current form. SRH have won both the games against DC this season and are also on a good run of form. David Warner’s team have won their last four games while Shreyas Iyer’s side have lost five of their last six matches in the competition. So Sunrisers Hyderabad will start this match as the favourites.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

