Delhi will take on Mumbai in the round 1 fixtures of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The clash will be played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on February 21, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will look to start their season on a positive note and record a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Delhi vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Schedule: Everything You Need To Know About the 50-Over Tournament.

Delhi and Mumbai are placed in the Elite Group D and are two of the favourites to advance from their section into the next round. Both sides made it to the knockout stages of the competition last season but had their journey ended in the quarter-finals and will be hoping for a much better outing this time around.

When is Delhi vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Delhi vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash will be played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on February 21, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Delhi vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Delhi vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash live on one of their channels. However, the channel are unlikely to broadcast the round 1 league games of the tournament.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Delhi vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on online platforms. FanCode will show Delhi vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming and fans can tune into the FanCode website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee. Disney+ Hotstar could also live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games live.

Squads

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Shams Mulani, Sujit Nayak, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akash Parkar, Prashant Solanki, Sairaj Patil, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Mohit Avasthi, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar

Delhi: Unmukt Chand, Dhruv Shorey, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat(w), Manjot Kalra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Pradeep Sangwan(c), Shivam Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Vision Panchal

