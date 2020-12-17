There is something about Virat Kohli and tosses in the Test matches! The Indian cricket team captain has never lost a Test after winning a toss. Isn’t that amazing! Kohli, once again, won the toss and opted to bat against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Before today, Kohli’s record in 25 Tests in which he won toss stands at won 21, lost 0 and draw four! This was the 26th occasion Kohli won the toss in a Test match and it will be interesting to see if his unbeaten run stays intact. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

The four-match Test series is underway at Adelaide Oval with first game being a day-night fixture and thus is being played with a pink ball. India after winning the toss lost opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was dismissed for a duck in the very first over.

Unbeaten and Counting!

#DidYouKnow Virat Kohli has NEVER lost a Test after winning a toss 🤯 21 wins and four draws! Will the streak extend to 26 games?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DG9VzQqE1a — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020

For the uninitiated, Kohli will be unavailable for remaining of the series as he will fly back home. The Indian captain will attend the birth of his first child and in his absence Ajinkya Rahane will captain the team. Ahead of the Tests, India and Australia faced each other in ODIs and T20Is. Australia won the ODI series and then India emerged victorious in T20I series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).