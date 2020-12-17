Virat Kohli and Co are playing their first Test match against nine months and that too against the mighty Australian side at the Adelaide Oval. What makes the encounter even more interesting is the fact that it’s a Day-Night Test match. Australia have thrived in this version of the game with seven wins in as many games – most for any team. On the other hand, India defeated Bangladesh in their only Pink-Ball Test, but that triumph came in Kolkata and Adelaide will indeed be a different challenge. Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first in the series opener. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

With Australia winning the preceding Test series 2-1 and India clinching T20Is by the same margin, nothing much has separated the two sides in the limited-overs series, and the champion of the tour will be decided after the conclusion of four Test matches. Notably, India have fine memories from their last visit down under where they won the series 2-1. However, they’ll indeed face a more formidable challenge this time around with Steve Smith and David Warner back in the Aussie colours. Although the latter is missing the first of the four-match series due to a hamstring injury, the rise of Marcus Labuschagne is another advantage for the Aussies. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview.

India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

On the other hand, BCCI announced India’s playing XI yesterday and it seems quite a balanced squad on the paper. Except for Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha, all the players in the line-up were the part of India’s triumphant squad from 2018-19 tour which will instil a lot of confidence in the visitors’ camp. However, tackling the pink ball under flood lights will not be easy, and it will be interesting to see if Aussies will extend their perfect record in Day-Night Tests or India will come on top.

